WATCH: Turkish Foreign Minister joins rebel chief al-Julani for exclusive nighttime view of Damascus skyline

After completing his takeover of the Assad regime, rebel leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani is now courting all sorts of officials from various nations to paint himself as a moderate reformist.

