WATCH: Two Israeli Border Police officers wounded while securing Joseph’s Tomb in Samaria

Two Border Police officers who were securing the entrance to Joseph's Tomb near Nablus were injured early Monday when dozens of rioters disrupted a prayer held there as part of the Sukkot holiday.