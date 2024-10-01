WATCH: Two Israelis wounded in Hezbollah rocket barrage targeting central Israel October 1, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-two-israelis-wounded-in-hezbollah-rocket-barrage-targeting-central-israel/ Email Print Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, which wounded two Israelis, stating it intended to hit the Glilot base near Herzliyah. The bus that was hit by shrapnel which injured the bus driver in the head yet he managed to control the bus to stop while injured. https://t.co/QkSCjw8LuS pic.twitter.com/Pj6DRVkkzl — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) October 1, 2024 Hezbollah shrapnel just sitting there in Ramat Hasharon, north Tel Aviv https://t.co/kasoEpaBje pic.twitter.com/ENYJsRsbuX — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 1, 2024 Scenes of Israeli casualties after #Hezbollah missiles hit #TelAviv#Israel pic.twitter.com/okPEyt6GUu — Ammar Khan (@AmmarKh12669255) October 1, 2024 בשל נפילת שברי יירוט: שרפה ליד מחלף חורשים בכביש 6, שנחסם לתנועה לדרום. תיעוד@OrRavid pic.twitter.com/f2TM7PJ20t — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) October 1, 2024 Read Israel's north must prepare for Hezbollah war - Defense experts HerzliyahHezbollahRocket Attack