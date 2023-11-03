Search

WATCH: Undercover video reveals blatant antisemitism at pro-Palestinian rally in the US

‘They’re devils.’ A Jewish Instagram influencer went undercover at a pro-Palestine rally in the US – and uncovered participants’ overt antisemitism.