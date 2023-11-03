WATCH: Undercover video reveals blatant antisemitism at pro-Palestinian rally in the US November 3, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-undercover-video-reveals-blatant-antisemitism-at-pro-palestinian-rally-in-the-us/ Email Print ‘They’re devils.’ A Jewish Instagram influencer went undercover at a pro-Palestine rally in the US – and uncovered participants’ overt antisemitism. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Snapinsta.app_video_396086018_726680356171416_1324305481356735338_n.mp4 AntisemitismFree Palestine