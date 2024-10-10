Search

WATCH: University of Kansas professor calls for male voters who don’t vote for Kamala to be shot

The professor claimed that men who wouldn’t vote for a female president because they believe she isn’t smart enough should be shot; he has since been placed on leave by the university.

