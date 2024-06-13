WATCH: ‘America is the cancer’ – Muslim college students denounce America and democracy June 13, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-university-students-deliver-sermons/ Email Print In Friday sermons at the University of Chicago Illinois, Muslim students described America, its government, and democracy as cancers spreading illness worldwide. They asserted that non-Muslims are weary of this and seek a new way of life, which they believe Islam offers. anti-AmericanantisemiteIslamMohammad NusairatMusab KazisermonsUniversity of Chicago Illinois