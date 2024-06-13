Search

WATCH: ‘America is the cancer’ – Muslim college students denounce America and democracy

In Friday sermons at the University of Chicago Illinois, Muslim students described America, its government, and democracy as cancers spreading illness worldwide. They asserted that non-Muslims are weary of this and seek a new way of life, which they believe Islam offers.



