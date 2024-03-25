WATCH: US ambassador to UN explains why US abstained from resolution voting March 25, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-us-ambassador-to-un-explains-why-us-abstained-from-resolution-voting/ Email Print The US cited the lack of condemnation of Hamas and the disconnection of a ceasefire to the release of the hostages for its abstention. Listen to U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield on why the U.S. abstained from the #Gaza ceasefire resolution that passed Monday at the United Nations Security Council pic.twitter.com/uAHFPtvc2G— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) March 25, 2024 ceasefire resolutionLinda Thomas-GreenfieldUNveto