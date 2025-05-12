Search

WATCH: US envoy delivers hopeful message aboard El Al flight with Edan Alexander’s mother

President Trump’s Hostage Envoy Adam Boehler emphasized the administration’s commitment to rescuing every hostage and underscored the deepening U.S.-Israel alliance as Yael Alexander flew to reunite with her son Edan.

 



