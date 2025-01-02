WATCH: US troops begin base construction in Kurdish city in response to Turkish aggression

Syrian media states that the United States is constructing a military base in Kobani (Ain al-Arab), a Kurdish city in northern Aleppo situated near the Turkey-Syria border.

The U.S. is increasing its support for the Kurds along the Turkish border.

Syrian media reports that the U.S. is building a military base in Kobani (Ain al-Arab), a Kurdish city in northern Aleppo near the Turkey-Syria border. pic.twitter.com/dxiejdmvij

