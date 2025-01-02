WATCH: US troops begin base construction in Kurdish city in response to Turkish aggression January 2, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-us-troops-begin-base-construction-in-kurdish-city-in-response-to-turkish-aggression/ Email Print Syrian media states that the United States is constructing a military base in Kobani (Ain al-Arab), a Kurdish city in northern Aleppo situated near the Turkey-Syria border.JUST INThe U.S. is increasing its support for the Kurds along the Turkish border.Syrian media reports that the U.S. is building a military base in Kobani (Ain al-Arab), a Kurdish city in northern Aleppo near the Turkey-Syria border. pic.twitter.com/dxiejdmvij— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 2, 2025 The US forces of the international coalition against ISIS are reportedly building a base in Kobane pic.twitter.com/hQqRbBobt1— ScharoMaroof (@ScharoMaroof) January 2, 2025Breaking :US forces start building a military base in the city center of Kobani. pic.twitter.com/YgqXFn65dx — Mustafa Al-Ali (@Mustafa_Alali2) January 2, 2025 #US military forces are heading from #Al_Shaddadi and #Al_Hasakah bases towards #Kobani. While cement and logistical equipment are arriving successively. pic.twitter.com/6VZYbm6fpa— MOHAMMAD HASAN (@MHJournalist) January 2, 2025 KobaniKurdsTurkeyUS Army