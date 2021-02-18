WATCH: US Zionist leader doubles down in his attack on BLM movement February 18, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-us-zionist-leader-doubles-down-in-his-attack-on-blm-movement/ Email Print American conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro interviews Morton Klein, president of the Zionist Organization of America, who discusses the attacks against him from U.S. Jewish groups for promoting Jewish sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and condemning the Black Lives Matter platform concerning Israel. American Jewsanti-SemitismBen ShapiroBLMLeftistsMorton KleinZionist Organization of America