WATCH: Video camera catches two armed terrorists igniting residential caravan in Judea and Samaria June 10, 2024

The terrorists infiltrated the Sde Efraim Farm in Judea and Samaria and burned down a caravan, no injuries were reported with a police manhunt underway. CAUGHT ON CAMERATwo terrorists infiltrated the Sde Ephraim Farm (Judea and Samaria) area during the night. One was captured on video armed with a weapon, and they set fire to a residential caravan.No injuries reported. IDF forces currently running a manhunt search for the… pic.twitter.com/pLQqbSEicV— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 10, 2024