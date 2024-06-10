Search

WATCH: Video camera catches two armed terrorists igniting residential caravan in Judea and Samaria

The terrorists infiltrated the Sde Efraim Farm in Judea and Samaria and burned down a caravan, no injuries were reported with a police manhunt underway.



