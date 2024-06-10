WATCH: Video camera catches two armed terrorists igniting residential caravan in Judea and Samaria

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Two terrorists infiltrated the Sde Ephraim Farm (Judea and Samaria) area during the night. One was captured on video armed with a weapon, and they set fire to a residential caravan.

No injuries reported.

IDF forces currently running a manhunt search for the… pic.twitter.com/pLQqbSEicV

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 10, 2024