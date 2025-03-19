WATCH: Ignorant antisemite vows to kill as many Zionists as possible March 19, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-vile-antisemite-vows-to-kill-as-many-zionists-as-he-could/ Email Print The man, referred to as Omar by the Jews recording him, stated his intent and desire to kill as many Zionists as possible while wearing a face mask and sporting a Hamas bandana.Omar publicly admits he wants to 'kill all zionist " pic.twitter.com/rp0RZCm6ic— proud jew ✡️ (@PhuckYourVax) March 19, 2025 AntisemitismNew Yorkviolence