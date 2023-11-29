WATCH: Vile video of the Oakland City Council spewing lies November 29, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-vile-video-of-the-oakland-city-council-spewing-lies/ Email Print The city council in Oakland blatantly lied about Hamas’s war crimes and genocidal intent for the Jewish people and staunchly supported terrorism in their resolution. Last night the Oakland City Council voted on a resolution to call for a ceasefire. A city council member tried to insert language condemning Hamas. This was the reaction… pic.twitter.com/r7aTb2mkrQ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 28, 2023 anti-SemitismFascistsNazisOakland