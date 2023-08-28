Search

WATCH: Violence, riots in Tripoli over top diplomat’s meeting with Israeli counterpart

Protesters in Tripoli, Libya stormed the Foreign Ministry headquarters on Sunday, demanding the overthrow of the government and the accountability of Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush for meeting with her Israeli counterpart to discuss normalization, Aug. 27, 2023.