WATCH: Violent protests on Temple Mount intensify

On Monday morning, as Israel celebrates Jerusalem Day – the anniversary of the reunification of the holy city during the 1967 Six-Day War – Arab rioters continued their violent protests on the Temple Mount, hurling rocks and firebombs at police, who responded with hand grenades. (Video courtesy Police Spokesperson’s Unit)