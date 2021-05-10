WATCH: Violent protests on Temple Mount intensify May 10, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-violent-protests-on-temple-mount-intensify/ Email Print On Monday morning, as Israel celebrates Jerusalem Day – the anniversary of the reunification of the holy city during the 1967 Six-Day War – Arab rioters continued their violent protests on the Temple Mount, hurling rocks and firebombs at police, who responded with hand grenades. (Video courtesy Police Spokesperson’s Unit) Jerusalem ArabsJerusalem DayTemple Mount