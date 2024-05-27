WATCH: Vivek Ramaswamy slams anti-Israel protesters, debunks genocide libel May 27, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-vivek-ramaswamy-slams-anti-israel-protesters-debunks-genocide-libel/ Email Print Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy mocked the terror supporting students for chanting intifada wrong and not knowing the basics of why they’re even protesting. Is Israel committing Genocide?Vivek Ramaswamy says it like it is.🇮🇱❤️🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/6KvbuHPn3t — Rabbi Shmuel Reichman (@ShmuelReichman) May 24, 2024 anti-Israel protestersGenocideIsraelstand with Israelvivek ramaswamy