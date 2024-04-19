WATCH: ‘We will do October 7 a thousand more times’ April 19, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-we-will-do-october-7-a-thousand-more-times/ Email Print Pro-terror supporters in front of Columbia University chanted for the death of Jews and called for the repeat of the Oct. 7th massacre. 2024 in America."We will do October 7 a thousand more times." pic.twitter.com/20l6wcSS9N— The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) April 19, 2024 HamasHezbollahHouthisIranIRGCterror organization