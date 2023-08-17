WATCH: When Jews warn of antisemitism, take it seriously

It took two years for hundreds of academics to retract their defense of former Bristol University Professor David Miller. Joseph Cohen of the Israel Advocacy Movement explains why Jews, or any other victims of hate, should be taken seriously.

Over 300 academics defended David Miller against accusations of antisemitism from the Jewish community.

After his recent tweets, several told the Jewish Chronicle they now retract that solidarity.

The lesson is clear.

When Jews warn of antisemitism… listen to us. pic.twitter.com/m5eauerMGx

