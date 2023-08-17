Search

WATCH: When Jews warn of antisemitism, take it seriously

It took two years for hundreds of academics to retract their defense of former Bristol University Professor David Miller. Joseph Cohen of the Israel Advocacy Movement explains why Jews, or any other victims of hate, should be taken seriously.