WATCH: White House refuses to fire staffer accused of threatening to 'destroy' reporter February 13, 2021 White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo was only suspended for a week without pay, instead of being fired, over accusations that he threatened to "destroy" a reporter writing about his relationship with a journalist who covered the presidential campaign. freedom of pressJoe Bidenjournalism