WATCH: Who is behind Biden's decision to deny military aid to Israel? May 15, 2024

Jonathan Finer, Deputy National Security Adviser, an anti-Israel Jew who called assistance to Israel after Oct. 7th as a 'misstep,' and Maher Bitar, former leader of SJP at Georgetown and UNRWA employee, now employed at the US National Security Council.