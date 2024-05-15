WATCH: Who is behind Biden’s decision to deny military aid to Israel?

Search

Jonathan Finer, Deputy National Security Adviser, an anti-Israel Jew who called assistance to Israel after Oct. 7th as a ‘misstep,’ and Maher Bitar, former leader of SJP at Georgetown and UNRWA employee, now employed at the US National Security Council.

