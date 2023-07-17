WATCH: Why young Jewish families choose to live in Samaria outpost July 17, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-why-young-jewish-families-choose-to-live-in-samaria-outpost/ Email Print “We expect the government to keep its promises…We are simply like all those pioneers who have always preceded official institutions before they said ‘we are behind you because this is important,’” says a spokesperson for the Evyatar community. EvyatarIsraeli settlementsSamariaSettlersZionists