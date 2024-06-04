WATCH: Wild bodycam footage from IDF raids in Nablus, other Palestinian communities June 4, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-wild-bodycam-footage-from-idf-raids-in-nablus-other-palestinian-communities/ Email Print The IDF continues to conduct raids in various Palestinian towns to prevent the buildup of arms and weapons. Elimination of terrorists in Nablus pic.twitter.com/sbbo6inYKB— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) June 4, 2024 Hitting a terrorist who threw explosives, arresting many wanted persons and confiscating Hamas incendiary materials; The soldiers of the IDF, the Shin Bet and the MGB arrested 24 wanted persons throughout Judea and Samaria tonight pic.twitter.com/eSuawSwvLT— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) June 4, 2024 counterterror raidsIDFNablus