WATCH: Wild bodycam footage of the hostage rescue operation June 10, 2024

Newly leaked helmet footage takes this courageous and historic rescue operation's understanding, scope, and intensity to another level.

RARE HELMET CAM FOOTAGEIntense Rescue Operation:Watch rare helmet camera footage as Yamam fighters and operatives from the Shin Bet's operational unit rescue hostages under heavy fire and eliminate terrorists from Gaza. pic.twitter.com/99LbfOwsXb — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 10, 2024