WATCH: Women’s march in Norway bars supporters of hostage release

"No Zionists on our streets". The organizers of the main parade on the International Women's Day Parade in Oslo 🇳🇴 prevented us from participating in the parade, and joining the section against the use of rape as a weapon in war. The reason: the #BringThemHomeNow signs we… pic.twitter.com/DK8XFxirAA

— Defend Israeli Democracy (@IsraeliDefend) March 9, 2024