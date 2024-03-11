WATCH: Women’s march in Norway bars supporters of hostage release March 11, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-womens-march-in-norway-bars-supporters-of-hostage-release/ Email Print In an act that can only be described as antisemitism advocates calling for the release of Israeli women were blocked from joining the event. "No Zionists on our streets". The organizers of the main parade on the International Women's Day Parade in Oslo 🇳🇴 prevented us from participating in the parade, and joining the section against the use of rape as a weapon in war. The reason: the #BringThemHomeNow signs we… pic.twitter.com/DK8XFxirAA— Defend Israeli Democracy (@IsraeliDefend) March 9, 2024 AntisemitismNorwayWomen’s March