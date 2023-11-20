Search

WATCH: World demands ‘proof’ Hamas raped women on October 7

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-world-demands-proof-hamas-raped-women-on-october-7/
Email Print

Orit Sulitzeanu of the Israeli Association of Rape Crisis Centers opens up about the challenges she’s faced convincing the world that the sexual assaults during the October 7th attacks were real.