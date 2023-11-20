WATCH: World demands ‘proof’ Hamas raped women on October 7 November 20, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-world-demands-proof-hamas-raped-women-on-october-7/ Email Print Orit Sulitzeanu of the Israeli Association of Rape Crisis Centers opens up about the challenges she’s faced convincing the world that the sexual assaults during the October 7th attacks were real. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/BTCLOD.COM-World-demands-proof-Hamas-raped-women-on-October-7-720p.mp4 Oct 7thOrit Sulitzeanurape