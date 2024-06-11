Search

WATCH: Wounded IDF soldier receives raucous welcome at NY rehab center

The crowd welcomed Yonatan, an injured IDF soldier who, due to an overload of war casualties, had his follow-up surgeries in Israel delayed, so a compassionate doctor and rehab agreed to admit him.



