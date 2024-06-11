WATCH: Wounded IDF soldier receives raucous welcome at NY rehab center June 11, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-wounded-idf-soldier-receives-raucous-welcome-at-ny-rehab-center/ Email Print The crowd welcomed Yonatan, an injured IDF soldier who, due to an overload of war casualties, had his follow-up surgeries in Israel delayed, so a compassionate doctor and rehab agreed to admit him. Beautiful!A wounded soldier makes his way to the five towns for rehabilitation.Gets a well deserved heroes welcome ♥️ 📸: Dovi pic.twitter.com/hxxsmDgUfv— Living Lchaim (@LivingLchaim) June 10, 2024 Five TownsFive Towns Premier Nursing and Rehabilitation CenterHudson Regional HospitalIDFwounded soldier