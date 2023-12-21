WATCH: Yemen responds to announcement of US-led coalition

🚨 BREAKING: HOUTHI LEADER THREATENS US WARSHIPS

Houthi leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi warns:

"We will not stand idly by if the Americans… target our country or wage war against it."

"Any American targeting of our country will be targeted by us, and we will make American… pic.twitter.com/Ag8XkA4kiz

