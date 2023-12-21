WATCH: Yemen responds to announcement of US-led coalition December 21, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-yemen-responds-to-announcement-of-us-led-coalition/ Email Print Yemen threatened the United States that any aggression would expose international waters to ‘imminent danger.’ Yemeni Houthi Official Abdullah Al-Na’ami Responds to U.S.-Led Naval Coalition in the Red Sea: I Warn the U.S., Any Aggression against Yemen Will Expose the International Waterways to Real and Imminent Danger; We Are Ready to Fight the U.S. at Any Moment #Yemen #houthis pic.twitter.com/LymQMoJNq0 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) December 21, 2023 🚨 BREAKING: HOUTHI LEADER THREATENS US WARSHIPS Houthi leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi warns: "We will not stand idly by if the Americans… target our country or wage war against it." "Any American targeting of our country will be targeted by us, and we will make American… pic.twitter.com/Ag8XkA4kiz — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 20, 2023 HouthisUSYemen