WATCH: ‘You can be an anti-Zionist, just don’t be an antisemite’

I am Israeli woman, mother of two children, and after I heard you @AOC daring to open your mouth about antisemitism and pretend that you condemn it,

I demand from you RIGHT NOW to explain why you CRIED WHEN IRON DOME FUNDING was approved??? Why did you want Palestinian army… pic.twitter.com/FCVJBFyWWe

— lelemSLP (@lelemSLP) June 10, 2024