WATCH: 'You can be an anti-Zionist, just don't be an antisemite' June 11, 2024

AOC, a notorious leftist and Israel-hating antisemite, faux-advocated for Jewish safety while maintaining her usual 'anti-Zionist' stance, which ostensibly protests only the Israeli government but, in clearer terms, opposes its very existence.

I am Israeli woman, mother of two children, and after I heard you @AOC daring to open your mouth about antisemitism and pretend that you condemn it,I demand from you RIGHT NOW to explain why you CRIED WHEN IRON DOME FUNDING was approved??? Why did you want Palestinian army… pic.twitter.com/FCVJBFyWWe— lelemSLP (@lelemSLP) June 10, 2024

During today's virtual discussion on antisemitism, AOC said, "Accusations, and false accusations, of antisemitism are wielded against People of Color and Women of Color by bad-faith political actors." That's funny. Seems like the same happens to White people too, but AOC won't… pic.twitter.com/KmSU6Ui4lt— Frank DeScushin (@FrankDeScushin) June 10, 2024