WATCH: Bernie Sanders slams calls for permanent ceasefire with Hamas December 11, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-you-cant-have-a-permanent-ceasefire-with-an-attitude-like-that/ Email Print Bernie Sanders pushes back on calls to force Israel to accept a permanent ceasefire with Hamas. Bernie Sanders on Face The Nation: “I don’t know how you can have a permanent ceasefire with Hamas who has said before October 7 and after October 7 that they want to destroy Israel and they want a permanent war. I don’t know how you have a permanent ceasefire with an attitude… pic.twitter.com/t51mGmUn0g — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 10, 2023 Bernie SandersHamasIsrael