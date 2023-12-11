WATCH: Bernie Sanders slams calls for permanent ceasefire with Hamas

Bernie Sanders on Face The Nation:

“I don’t know how you can have a permanent ceasefire with Hamas who has said before October 7 and after October 7 that they want to destroy Israel and they want a permanent war. I don’t know how you have a permanent ceasefire with an attitude… pic.twitter.com/t51mGmUn0g

— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 10, 2023