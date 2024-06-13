WATCH: Young Jewish boy details horrific antisemitism endured in Toronto school June 13, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-young-jewish-boy-details-horrific-antisemitism-endured-in-toronto-school/ Email Print The boy said that ‘on multiple occasions, people have thrown money at me and said go get it, Jew,’ while other students have given him the Hitler salute while wishing he was gassed with his ancestors. Jewish boy reveals horrific five years of antisemitic bullying he has endured at his school in Canada.“People have thrown money at me and said ‘Go Get it Jew.’”“I have had other students give me the H*tler salute.” “I was told you should have been gassed with your… pic.twitter.com/wPSFBcrLAU— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 11, 2024 AntisemitismNazisToronto