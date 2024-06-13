WATCH: Young Jewish boy details horrific antisemitism endured in Toronto school

Jewish boy reveals horrific five years of antisemitic bullying he has endured at his school in Canada.

“People have thrown money at me and said ‘Go Get it Jew.’”

“I have had other students give me the H*tler salute.”

“I was told you should have been gassed with your… pic.twitter.com/wPSFBcrLAU

— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 11, 2024