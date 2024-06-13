Search

WATCH: Young Jewish boy details horrific antisemitism endured in Toronto school

The boy said that ‘on multiple occasions, people have thrown money at me and said go get it, Jew,’ while other students have given him the Hitler salute while wishing he was gassed with his ancestors.



