IDF on highest alert, cancels leave ahead of Election Day

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir at a conference on the lessons learned from the October 7 massacre. (IDF)

The IDF is currently on its highest level of alert and will maintain a high degree of vigilance and readiness across all fronts.

By World Israel News Staff

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir ordered a series of measures to increase the military’s readiness ahead of Israel’s upcoming elections, including canceling leave for troops and reinforcing forces in Judea and Samaria.

Zamir issued the orders following a multi-front situational assessment Monday morning focused on preparations for the election period. The meeting was attended by the heads of the IDF Operations Directorate and Military Intelligence, as well as the commanders of the Northern, Central, Southern and Home Front commands.

At the beginning of the assessment, Zamir stressed that the IDF’s mission is to ensure that Israel’s democratic elections can take place on schedule and safely.

The military said the IDF is currently on its highest level of alert and will maintain a high degree of vigilance and readiness across all fronts.

As part of the heightened preparations, Zamir ordered a freeze on leave for IDF units beginning Thursday, subject to ongoing situational assessments.

He also ordered an increased presence of senior commanders in operations rooms, headquarters and military units to ensure operational readiness.

Central Command will receive significant additional reinforcements, including the headquarters of the Paratroopers Brigade and other forces. The brigade headquarters will operate as a mission-specific command in the area between Samaria and Binyamin, strengthening the IDF’s deployment and presence in the region.

Additional forces will also be allocated to other fronts based on operational needs, including in the air, at sea and on the ground.

The heightened preparations come as Israeli leaders have repeatedly warned that the country’s enemies could seek to exploit the sensitive election period.

During a visit to an Israeli Air Force base on Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Israel’s enemies against testing the country’s readiness.

“We have the readiness, determination and ability to strike our enemies at any moment necessary,” Netanyahu said.

“I say to our enemies, do not test us. You will receive blows much heavier than what you have suffered so far.”

Netanyahu pointed to Israel’s military achievements and credited the country’s pilots, Air Force and ground crews, the IDF and the government.

“We are determined to defend ourselves. Do not test us,” he said.

Israelis are set to head to the polls on Oct. 27, with the IDF now taking additional steps to ensure it is prepared for potential threats across multiple fronts before and during Election Day.