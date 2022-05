Waving an Israeli flag, Rudy Giuliani, a former mayor of New York City, used some choice words when dealing with a heckler at NYC’s Celebrate Israel parade Sunday.

Marching behind Mayor Adams is @RudyGiuliani who gets into a shouting match with a Democrat.

“You are a jackass… You are a brainwashed asshole… you are probably as demented as Biden,” Giuliani told the guy

Watch the video 👇 pic.twitter.com/qjlTzQSP8j

— Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) May 22, 2022