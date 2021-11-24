US ramming attack killer posted Hitler meme, says Black people are ‘true Jews’

Darrell Brooks, the suspect in a Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee that killed five people. (Waukesha County Sheriff Office/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

Darrell Edward Brooks posted support for Black Lives Matter and Black Hebrew Israelites online.

By Donna Rachel Edmunds, World Israel News

The suspect in the deadly car ramming attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin, had a history of posting support for the Black Hebrew Israelites, antisemitic theories, and anti-white racist posts to social media, it has emerged.

Social media accounts belonging to Darrell Edward Brooks were screen captured by journalist Andy Ngo before they were removed from the internet. They reveal a history of posting violent threats and antisemitic conspiracy theories.

One post featured a photo of Hitler and a quote purportedly accredited to him before his death, explaining to a German soldier that he had been motivated to “defend … Germany” from “the Jews,” before claiming that America had “stolen” black people – “the true Hebrews” and of “moving … false white Jews into the state of Israel.”

The post echoes the beliefs of the Black Hebrew Israelites, who claim to be the true descendants of the Biblical Israelites. Brooks, who posted online under his rapper name ‘MathBoi Fly’ posted the image in November 2015 with the comment “real game rite (sic) here.”

Darrell Edward Brooks, the man who was taken into custody by police over the #Waukesha Christmas parade mass casualty incident, expressed hatred of former president Donald Trump in one of his rap tracks. He also expressed black nationalist antisemitic views. #BLM pic.twitter.com/BhT7BrX5mL — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 22, 2021

Lyrics in his rap songs included “f*** the pigs” (police) and “F*** Donald Trump.” They also reference killing people with AK-47 rifles.

Other posts showed support for Black Lives Matter and incitement to violence against white people. On June 9, 2020, Brooks posted: “when we start bakk knokkin white people TF [the f***] out ion [I don’t] wanna hear it…the old white ppl 2, KNOKK DEM [them] TF OUT!! PERIOD..’ followed by middle finger and expletive emojis.

Darrell Brooks, the man taken into custody over the #Waukesha Christmas parade mass casualty incident, is a registered sex offender in Nevada. He was convicted over having sex w/a child. In one of his now-deleted videos, he defended his actions, saying he was pimping the "hoe." pic.twitter.com/eBHSL0b7S4 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 22, 2021

Brooks has been charged with the murders of Virginia Sorenson, 79, Leanna Owens, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, and 82-year-old Wilhelm Hospel, all of whom were members of a dance group named the Dancing Grannies.

A further charge of first degree intentional homicide is expected to be brought following the death of 8-year-old Jackson Sparks in hospital. Sparks was walking in the parade with his brother when hit by the SUV. The charge carries a mandatory life sentence.

In addition to the six deaths, at least 60 people were injured when an SUV was driven through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, some of whom are still in serious condition. The affidavit against the suspect shows that the driver stopped, then accelerated, and zigzagged across the road to try and hit as many people as possible.

The homicide charges against Brooks have left the Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office shamefaced after it emerged that Brooks had been let out of jail on a $1000 bond just weeks before the ramming attack. He was arrested on domestic violence charges on November 2 after attempting to run down his ex-girlfriend, but was released when he posted the bail on November 11.

Brooks is a career criminal with at least 15 arrests in Wisconsin alone for charges including possession of drugs, strangulation and suffocation, battery, illegally possessing firearms as a convicted felon and resisting arrest.