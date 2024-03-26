‘We may be condemned to fight again for the right to be Jewish’ – Steven Spielberg

Director Steven Spielberg condemns October 7th invasion, decries killing of ‘innocent women and children in Gaza,’ and laments surge in antisemitism around the world.

By World Israel News Staff

Veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg weighed in on the ongoing war in Gaza on Monday, condemning the October 7th invasion of Israel while at the same time ‘decrying’ the “killing” of women and children in the coastal enclave.

Spielberg, a three-time Academy Award winner, addressed a gathering of the University of Southern California Shoah Foundation, which honored him with the USC Medallion, the school’s highest honor.

In his address, the 77-year-old director called for an end to “political violence” fueled by “misinformation” and conspiracy theories, and touched on the ongoing war in Gaza.

“We can rage against the heinous acts committed by the terrorists of October 7 and also decry the killing of innocent women and children in Gaza,” said Spielberg, lauding the Shoah Foundation’s work.

“It is crucial in the wake of the horrific October 7 massacre. It is crucial to the stopping of political violence caused by misinformation, conspiracy theories and ignorance. It is crucial because stopping the rise of antisemitism and hate of any kind is critical to the health of our democratic republic and the future of democracy all over the civilised world.”

In addressing the rise in antisemitism in the U.S. and abroad, Spielberg lamented that Jews may be forced “to fight” for the right to be Jewish.

“I am increasingly alarmed that we may be condemned to repeat history, to once again have to fight for the very right to be Jewish. In the face of brutality and persecution, we have always been a resilient and compassionate people who all understand the power of empathy.”

“We see every day how the machinery of extremism is being used on college campuses, where now fully 50% of students say they have experienced some discrimination because they are Jewish. “