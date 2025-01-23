‘We need a happy ending’ – Liri Albag’s boyfriend speaks out

Liri Albag at the bedside of her wounded combat soldier boyfriend, Nir Alboro (Screenshot/Instagram)

Nir Alboro found out his girlfriend was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists via social media, says he felt the world was “collapsing.”

By World Israel News Staff

Liri Albag’s boyfriend made a public statement for the first time about her kidnapping, writing that he was “collapsing” and urging the Israeli government to do everything in its power to bring her home.

Nir Alboro, who had not previously spoken to the media about his girlfriend’s abduction, wrote an emotional post on Instagram about his relationship with the kidnapped soldier.

Alboro, who served in a combat unit, was seriously wounded in a roadside car bombing during his military service.

On the day of the attack, he wrote, Albag was at the airport and minutes away from boarding a flight to the United States.

When she was called by Alboro’s family and informed about the attack, “she dropped everything and rushed to the hospital, and did not leave my side for a moment.”

Due to the extent of his injuries, Alboro was hospitalized for more than a year. During that time, Albag was a constant source of support and positivity.

“She is an angel. She was always there for me when I needed help,” he wrote.

Alboro recalled that on the morning of October 7th, he saw that there were air raid sirens in Gaza-adjacent communities, including the Nahal Oz base.

Albag had only arrived at the base after finishing a training course two days before the attack.

The two exchanged messages until 8:10 a.m., when contact was suddenly cut off from Albag’s end.

“I found out Liri was kidnapped through a Telegram video,” Alboro recounted.

“A friend sent me the clip and asked if it was Liri. I couldn’t believe it. I felt like the world was collapsing from under me.”

Alboro said that he was shocked that “such a thing could happen, that they could kidnap Liri while she was in her pajamas.”

He urged Israelis to “tell my story,” stressing that he believes it will eventually “have a happy ending.”