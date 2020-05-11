‘We will lead an effective opposition,’ Bennett vows

“Netanyahu does not want Yamina in the government. It’s obvious, and that’s fine with us. We’re not offended,” Bennett said in a press briefing Monday, vowing to lead an effective opposition.

By Adina Katz, World Israel News

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett gave a press briefing Monday in which he said it was obvious that the prime minister doesn’t want his party, Yamina, in the government, but “that’s fine with us. We’re not offended.”

“How do I know?” Bennett said. “Because Netanyahu and [Blue and White party leader Benny] Gantz announced the establishment of a Corona Emergency Government. The most important office in this regard is the Health Ministry, and they are avoiding it as if the ministry itself is an epidemic. They have been avoiding this portfolio for two weeks while they focus on more high-profile portfolios…

“There isn’t one minister in the government who has said, “I want the Health Ministry,” Bennett affirmed.

“I officially asked the prime minister for this, and nothing more,” he said. However, “it seems there is someone who doesn’t want Yamina in the government…. The Likud has chosen to make us irrelevant.”

The Yamina leader said that as health minister, he would ensure there would be no need to close down the country again and destroy the economy.

“I am not asking for the Foreign Ministry with cocktails, and we have not asked for three ministers… Do we want to be in the government? What we want is influence,” he stated.

“We can always support the prime minister if he does the right thing. If not, we will be a fighting opposition,” Bennett declared.

“We will build a model for a governing alternative and demonstrate what an effective right is. A right that does not come to a fight, but comes to act. A right that does not talk about judges, but takes action about judges. A right that does not talk about sovereignty, but fights for sovereignty. A right that does not talk about building a new neighborhood in Hebron, but builds a new neighborhood in Hebron…

“This is the true right,” he said.