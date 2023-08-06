‘We’ll put you in front of a firing squad’: Protester spits on coalition whip

Likud lawmaker May Golan delivers her maiden speech at the Knesset in Jerusalem, May 14, 2019. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

Likud minister May Golan also claimed that she was attacked by protesters wielding wooden poles and threatening her.

By World Israel News Staff

An anti-government protester spat on Likud MK Ofir Katz at a conference in the northern Israeli city of Afula, before threatening to put Katz “in front of a firing squad,” the Arutz 7 news site reported on Sunday.

This incident prompted a police complaint.

Likud minister May Golan also arrived in Afula, under heavy security. Golan claimed that she was attacked by protesters wielding wooden poles and threatening her. In response, Golan stepped outside, waving a Likud flag and shouting, “Am Yisrael Chai” (the people of Israel live).

On the other side of the coin, the Shin Bet security agency has expressed growing concern over the escalating threats directed at Supreme Court President Esther Hayut and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, Channel 13 reported.

The Shin Bet’s situational assessment links the surge in incitement cases to comments made by ministers and coalition members against the judiciary and legal institutions.

Citing high-ranking law enforcement sources, the report warns, “The day is not far when blood may be shed.” Rather than working to deescalate the situation, ministers and coalition members are intensifying it with extreme and dangerous remarks, the report said.