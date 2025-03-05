West faces surge in lone-wolf terrorism, global attacks up 11%

Police officers stand at the scene where a truck drove into a large crowd on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, January 1, 2025, in this screengrab taken from a video. (WGNO/Handout via REUTERS)

By Pesach Benson, TPS

The number of countries affected by terrorism increased from 58 to 66 in 2024, reversing nearly a decade of progress in reducing global terrorist incidents, according to a report released on Wednesday.

The 12th annual Global Terrorism Index, produced by the Sydney-based Institute for Economics & Peace, noted a rise in fatalities driven by the world’s four deadliest terrorist groups, a growing trend of lone-wolf attacks in the West, and escalating hate crimes linked to the Israel-Hamas war and other geopolitical conflicts.

“The best way to control terrorism is to stop or reduce the number of conflicts,” said Steve Killelea, the institute’s founder and chairman.

“This year’s Global Terrorism Index highlights two key concerns: 98% of all terrorist deaths occurred in conflict zones, and social tensions in the West are fuelling lone actor terrorism.”

The Islamic State (IS) remains the world’s deadliest terrorist organization, responsible for 1,805 deaths in 2024 across 22 countries.

The group remains most active in Syria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), with its Khorasan Province (ISK) emerging as one of the fastest-growing jihadist factions.

ISK has expanded its operations from one country to five since 2020, producing propaganda in nine languages and launching significant attacks in Iran and Russia.

Another major concern is Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which recorded a 90% increase in fatalities, making it the fastest-growing terrorist group. The index also found that one-fifth of all terrorism fatalities took place in Burkina Faso.

The West experienced its highest rise in terrorist incidents since 2017, with attacks increasing by 63%. The majority of these were lone-wolf attacks, which accounted for 93% of all fatal incidents in the region over the past five years.

Germany, Sweden, Australia, Finland, and the Netherlands reported their first attacks in over five years, with Germany ranking 27th globally following the Magdeburg Christmas market attack.

Younger ‘Lone Wolf’ Terrorists

A concerning trend emerged among younger individuals, with one in five terror suspects in Western nations being under 18. In the United Kingdom alone, under-18s accounted for 42% of all terror-related arrests.

These individuals typically lack formal ties to organized terrorist groups and often combine contradictory extremist ideologies, the report said.

Although the Middle East saw a 7% reduction in terrorist attacks in 2024, ongoing violence between Israel and Palestinian terror groups continues to destabilize the region.

Israel and Syria both ranked among the ten most affected countries.

The Gaza conflict has also intensified global hate crimes, with a 200% rise in antisemitic incidents in the United States and a parallel increase in Islamophobic attacks worldwide, according to the report.

“The Gaza conflict has been, and still is, a catalyst for antisemitism and Islamophobia,” Killelea said.

The Sahel region of sub-Sahara Africa remains the most affected by terrorism, accounting for over half of global terrorism deaths in 2024.

Burkina Faso recorded the highest number of fatalities, while neighboring Togo saw its worst year on record. The instability is driven by weak governance, ethnic tensions, and competition over mineral resources, particularly gold and uranium.

Despite some improvements in certain sub-Saharan regions, Niger saw a dramatic 94% rise in terrorism-related deaths, marking the highest increase globally. The withdrawal of French troops and the growing presence of Russian security forces have further complicated the region’s security dynamics.

Terrorism and Technology: A Growing Concern

Terrorist organizations are increasingly leveraging emerging technologies to expand their operations, embracing artificial intelligence to produce propaganda and leveraging encrypted messaging apps and cryptocurrency for fundraising.

“The rapid evolution of technology presents both challenges and opportunities,” the report said. “While extremists exploit encryption and AI for their operations, security agencies are also using AI to detect radicalization earlier and analyze vast amounts of data more effectively.”

Although global terrorism deaths remained stable in 2024, the overall threat landscape has grown more complex. The first major attack of 2025, where an IS-pledged individual killed 15 people in New Orleans, signals a potential resurgence of terrorist activities.

Security agencies are on high alert following 24 foiled IS-linked plots last year, including a high-profile attempt to target Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna.

“The world must recognize that terrorism is deeply linked to instability,” said Killelea. “Reducing conflict and addressing social tensions are key to curbing the threat.”