‘What a stupid question’: Trump shuts down reporter who asks about nuking Iran

President Donald Trump shut down a reporter who asked whether he had ruled out using a nuclear weapon against Iran, arguing there would be no reason to take such an extreme step against an enemy he says the US has already crushed militarily.

“They’re totally defeated militarily, so I defeat them, and now I should use a nuclear weapon on top of them? What a stupid question,” Trump responded. He went on to call Iran a “failed nation,” claiming its navy and air force are gone, much of its leadership is dead, its currency has collapsed and its soldiers are not being paid.

Trump nevertheless left the door open to further conventional attacks — “That doesn’t mean we won’t smack them” — while reiterating his ultimate red line: “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.” He warned that had Tehran obtained one, “you would have no Israel right now, and you’d probably have no Middle East.”