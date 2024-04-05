White House approves Israel’s decision to increase aid flow into Gaza

Trucks with Humanitarian aid arrive at the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom border crossing, in the southern Gaza Strip, on December 18, 2023. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

The Jewish state also committed ‘to significantly increase deliveries from Jordan directly into Gaza.’

By JNS

The White House welcomes the Israeli government’s announcement Thursday night—at U.S. President Joe Biden’s “request”—that it will open the Ashdod port for “direct delivery” of aid and the Erez crossing to “a new route” for assistance to northern Gaza.

The Jewish state also committed “to significantly increase deliveries from Jordan directly into Gaza,” and that all changes “must now be fully and rapidly implemented,” stated Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the National Security Council of the White House.

“As the president said today on the call, U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these and other steps, including steps to protect innocent civilians and the safety of aid workers,” Watson stated.

“We are prepared to work in full coordination with the government of Israel, the governments of Jordan and Egypt, the United Nations and humanitarian organizations, to ensure that these important steps are implemented and result in a significant increase in humanitarian assistance reaching civilians in dire need throughout Gaza over the coming days and weeks,” she stated.