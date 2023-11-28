Who are the 10 Israeli hostages Hamas released on Tuesday?

By World of Israel News Staff

On Tuesday night, 10 Israeli hostages, adult and teenage women, and two Thai nationals were freed by Hamas.

After an initial medical examination, they will be transferred by the IAF helicopters to hospitals where they will be reunited with their loved ones.

One of the first photographs of the released hostages was of Mia Lemberg, a 17-year-old from Jerusalem, who was seen holding a dog that disappeared on the day of the massacre.

In addition to Mia Lemberg, the names of the other hostages released Tuesday include Mia’s mother Gabriela Leimberg, 59, and her aunt Clara Marman, 64; Ditza Heiman, 84; Tami Metzger, 78; Ofelia Roitman, 77, and Ada Sagi, 75; Noralin Babadilla Agojo, 60, and Rimon Kirsht Buchshtav, 36, and Merav Tal, 53, a day after the children of her partner were released.

The husbands of Tami, Rimon, and Merav are still being held in Gaza, and Noralin’s spouse was killed in the October 7th massacre.

Ditza Heiman, 84 was a founder of Kibbutz Nir Oz and a social worker. She was kidnapped from her home hiding from terrorists.

Tammy Metzger, 78 was taken from her home in Nir Oz along with her husband Yoram 80 who is still in Gaza.

Noralin (Natalie) Ajojo, 60, from Yehud, went to a 70th anniversary celebration of Kibbutz Nirim. The next day her partner Gideon Babani was murdered and Noralin was kidnapped and taken to Gaza.

Ada Sagi 75, fought back and sustained injuries as the terrorist set fire to her secure room in her home in Nir Oz. She is a mother of three, a grandmother of six, and was recently widowed.

Merav Tal, 53, is reunited with other released hostages, 16-year-old Or Yaakov and his brother Yagil, 12. She is the partner of their father, Yair who is still captured in Gaza.

Merav Tal’s family saw a recording reporting fearfully that terrorists were invading and her pleading with them not to capture her.

Rimon Kirsht Buchshtav, 36, appeared in a Hamas psychological terror video. She was captured along with her husband Yagev Buchshtav, who is still a hostage in Gaza.

Ophelia Roitman, 77, made aliyah from Argentina and was a grade school teacher in Nir Oz. Before being captured, she could be heard on a video saying that terrorists were in her house.

Clara Marman 64 hosted her sister Gabriela Leimberg, 59, and her daughter Mia, 17 during the holidays in Kibbutz Nir Yitzchak. They were having a birthday celebration the night before when terrorists invaded the kibbutz.

Mia is seen in many photographs holding her dog, which reappeared after going missing from the kibbutz on the day of the massacre.

Clara Marman’s brother Fernando Marman, 60, and Clara’s partner, Louis Har, 70, are still captured in Gaza.