Everyone who enters Israel will be quarantined for 14 days

People wearing face masks in the arrival hall at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, January 28, 2020. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

By World Israel News Staff

“After a day of complex discussions, we have made a decision: Whoever arrives in Israel from abroad will enter quarantine for 14 days,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday evening after chairing a series of discussions on the coronavirus at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

Among the topics discussed, with the participation of experts, were the policy regarding people entering Israel from overseas, economic preparations and scientific-technological issues.

“This is a difficult decision but it is essential to maintaining public health, which takes precedence over everything,” the prime minister stated.

“This decision will be in effect for two weeks. At the same time, we will make decisions to safeguard the Israeli economy.”

All non-Israelis will have to prove they have where to stay while quarantined; otherwise they will be denied entry.

Participating in the discussions were Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, Economy and Industry Minister Eli Cohen, Tourism Minister Yariv Levin, Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Agriculture Minister Tzachi Hanegbi, Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Minister Ofir Akunis, the director generals of the relevant government ministries, Defense Ministry officials, the Director of the Biological Institute, the Science and Technology Ministry Chief Scientist, the Director of the Economy and Industry Ministry Innovation Authority and other officials.

Prior to the meeting, the Health Ministry confirmed that three more Israelis were diagnosed with COV-19, bringing the number to 42. Later in the evening, 50 were confirmed to have contracted the virus.