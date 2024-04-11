‘Whoever harms Israel, we will harm them,’ says Netanyahu as Iran threatens retaliation for general’s killing

Israel is prepared ‘to meet all security needs – defensively and offensively,’ says prime minister, amid fears Iran could retaliate within days for killing of general.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israel is prepared to respond to any possible “scenarios” both defense and offensive, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday alluding to Iranian threats to retaliate for the killing of a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officer last week.

Netanyahu visited the IDF’s Tel Nof Air Base Thursday, where he met with personnel from the 133rd Squadron, which operates F-15I fighter jets.

During his visit, the prime minister was briefed by the deputy base commander and the squadron commander on its activity during the war.

Following the briefing, Netanyahu issued a statement reiterating Israel’s efforts to retrieve captives held in Gaza, while also alluding to Iranian threats against Israel, following the assassination of General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force last week in an airstrike in Damascus.

“We are in challenging times,” Netanyahu said. “We are in the midst of the war in Gaza, which is continuing at full force, even as we are continuing our relentless efforts to return our hostages.”

“However, we are also prepared for scenarios involving challenges in other sectors. We have determined a simple rule: Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We are prepared to meet all of the security needs of the State of Israel, both defensively and offensively. The people of Israel and I rely on you; may we all have great success.”

A day earlier, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said at an event marking Eid al-Fitr that ““The evil regime must be punished, and it will be punished.”

“When they attacked our consulate area, it was like they attacked our territory.”