Why Hamas supporters are libeling Israeli dogs

Israeli soldiers from the IDF Oketz canine unit patrol with a dog in Kerem Shalom, located on the Gaza Strip-Israel-Egypt border, southern Israel, May 18, 2022. (Michael Giladi/Flash90)

Dogs, unlike Islamic terrorists, are loyal, brave, and true.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Leftist pro-terrorist propaganda is usually tethered to at least some kind of reality. When Hamas terrorists are killed, they describe them as civilians. A raid to free Israeli hostages is reinterpreted as a massacre.

The tactical purpose of this propaganda is to turn Israeli strengths into weaknesses by using fake atrocity claims to limit freedom of action.

So how do we explain this bout of lunacy about dogs raping Hamas terrorists?

And of course, there’s an Al-Jazeera logo on the video.

This whole thing seems to harken back to the more absurd “spy dolphin” genre of Muslim terror agitprop.

Israeli security forces used a dolphin to chase Hamas frogman commandos off the coast of the Gaza Strip, the terrorist organization claimed on Monday, according to a report by Al-Quds.

There’s a whole history of various animals being unleashed by the Jews on the poor innocent Muslims. And much of that propaganda is spread by anti-Israel activists.

Palestinian Authority boss Mahmoud Abbas, the capo di tutti capi of the PLO and Fatah, ranted, “Every night, they release wild pigs against us.” Michael Taussig, an anti-Israel BDS activist and a Professor of Anthropology at Columbia University, repeated a claim that “rampaging gazelles and wild boar emerging from that John F Kennedy National Park” were attacking Muslims.

But the propaganda during the Oct 7 war has been more focused which allows it to be taken seriously. So what’s going on here?

Pro-Hamas propaganda is a response to an actual threat currently experienced by Islamic terrorists. The dog rape story is a response to a real threat posed by dogs, not to detained terrorists, but to terrorists in the field.

Much as dogs proved vital against the Caliph of ISIS, the canine heroes are fighting Hamas. And biting them.

A vigilant team detected suspicious movements in the mosque area. After checks with the intelligence officials in the field, it was decided to close all the streets around the mosque and to send “Sam,” the attack dog of the Oketz Unit. He smelled the courtyard of the mosque, entered independently into one of the spaces in the building and scanned it, heard noises, and went down through a hidden staircase that led him to the terrorists from the Nukhba special forces of Hamas. An armed terrorist was hiding on the side of the narrow building, and only an iron net separated them. Sam, at this point, acted completely independently, located another small opening, entered the room, jumped at one of the terrorists, and bit him hard. It was one dog against seven terrified terrorists who ran to grab weapons. Sam was sharp and attacked several terrorists one after the other. In the background, you could hear the terrorists’ screams of pain and cries for help. One of the terrorists shot at him but didn’t. Sam was “locked” by biting the hand of one of the terrorists who was holding a weapon. Finally, another terrorist shot Sam at short range and overpowered him.

Dogs, unlike Islamic terrorists, are loyal, brave and true.

The latest Hamas propaganda is targeting dogs in order to stop them from being used on the battlefield. What Hamas and its supporters lie about is what they’re afraid of.