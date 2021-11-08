Will Bennett’s gov’t establish a ‘terror state’ in heart of Israel?

The government is being held hostage by “those who refuse to recognize the right of Israel to exist as a Jewish state,” MK Bezalel Smotrich said.

By World Israel News Staff

The opposition accused Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday of working toward establishing a “terrorist state in the heart of the land of Israel” through a renewed road map for peace with the Palestinians.

The opposition is led by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Knesset plenum convened for a “40 Signatures Discussion” on Monday evening, which is aimed at disqualifying the existing government. In the request to hold the discussion, the opposition wrote that “since the establishment of the Bennett-Abbas government, the political process has been renewed with the Palestinian Authority. The foreign minister and deputy prime minister [Yair Lapid] presented a political plan in which he outlines the milestone for the renewal of the political process to establish a terror state in the heart of Israel.”

Abbas refers to Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas, a member of Bennett’s diverse coalition.

The opposition also claimed that Lapid was moving this plan forward in front of foreign leaders without any opposition from Bennett.

The coalition boycotted the discussion, but the prime minister was required to attend.

Bennett said tersely in response that “there are no political negotiations for the establishment of a terrorist state in the heart of the country.”

At the beginning of the discussion, MK Bezalel Smotrich accused the government of being held hostage by “those who refuse to recognize the right of Israel to exist as a Jewish state,” also referring to the Arab Ra’am party.