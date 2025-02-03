Will Jordan finally extradite Sbarro terrorist to the US?

Ahlam Tamimi played a critical role in a suicide bombing that killed 16 civilians, but was freed from prison and deported to Jordan in the Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange.

By World Israel News Staff

Jordan is reportedly seeking to deport a terrorist involved in one of the most notorious bombings of the Second Intifada, according to Arabic-language media reports.

Hamas’ Al-Aqsa TV and the Qatari Al-Araby Al-Jadeed media outlet reported on Sunday that Jordanian officials are planning to immediately deport Ahlam Tamimi.

According to the reports, Jordanian intelligence informed Hamas that the terror group needs to find a country willing to accept Tamimi, or she will be extradited to the U.S. and face murder charges for her involvement in the 2001 Sbarro restaurant suicide bombing.

Tamimi, a Palestinian with Jordanian citizenship who lived in a PA-controlled enclave of Judea and Samaria, played a critical role in deadly terror attack.

She chose the restaurant as the target for the bombing, and drove the bomber, Izz al-Din Shuheil al-Masri, through a checkpoint from PA territory to the restaurant in Jerusalem.

The bomber murdered 16 civilians, including two American citizens, one of whom was pregnant, and wounded 140 others.

Tamimi was given 16 consecutive life sentence for her role in the attack, but was released from an Israeli prison in the 2011 Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange.

After serving less than a decade behind bars, Tamimi was deported to Jordan, where she was received with a hero’s welcome and became a popular media host.

She has gained notoriety for her lack of remorse, openly stating that she “regretted nothing” and would “do it again today, and in the same manner.”

In a chilling TV interview that went viral, Tamimi is seen smiling widely as a reporter tells her that eight children were killed in the blast.

Since Tamimi’s release and subsequent deportation to Jordan, Arnold Roth – whose American citizen daughter Malki was murdered in the attack – has urged for her to be extradited to the U.S.

U.S. law allows for the prosecution of the murderers of American citizens, no matter where in the world the killing took place.

Jordanian King Abdullah II is expected to meet with President Donald Trump in the White House later in February.