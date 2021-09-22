Woman hit by Palestinian car, terror suspected

Police opened an investigation following a report of an accident in the Binyamin area of Judea and Samaria.

By World Israel News Staff

A Palestinian driver was arrested Wednesday evening at the entrance to Moshav Azaria in central Israel on suspicion of involvement in a car attack earlier in the Binyamin region, N12 reported.

Police opened an investigation following a report of an accident between the localities of Mikhmas and Neve Erez in Binyamin.

The report was received two hours after the incident, during which an Israeli woman was run over. Police said in the report that a vehicle with a Palestinian license plate came in her direction, slowed down but then accelerated towards her.

Police said the victim was evacuated to a hospital and did not report the incident until two hours later. The officers officers who arrived at the scene managed to locate the vehicle and the suspected driver. He was arrested and taken for questioning by the security forces. The investigation continues.