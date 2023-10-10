Women raped next to dead bodies at music festival: Eyewitness

One survivor of the massacre said they witnessed female revelers being sexually assaulted by terrorists.

By World Israel News Staff

Hamas terrorists who targeted the Super Nova outdoor music festival in southern Israel sexually assaulted women next to the corpses of their friends, a survivor said.

The shooting attack against attendees at the event is likely the deadliest massacre of Jews since World War II, with at least 260 people killed at the party and the recovery and identification of bodies still ongoing.

One survivor of the massacre told American-Jewish news outlet Tablet that they had witnessed female revelers being sexually assaulted by terrorists.

“Women have been raped at the area of the rave next to their friends’ bodies, dead bodies,” the survivor recounted.

The witness added that some of the victims were immediately executed afterward the assaults, while others were whisked away and presumably taken as hostages to the Gaza Strip, they said.

“I felt like they were shooting right above our heads,” another survivor told Tablet. “I dove into a bush … It felt like the shooting was coming from 180 degrees, all around us.

“I understood we’re going to be there for at least a couple of hours. And I had nothing on me. And I was like, the only thing I want is a weapon. I want something to protect us.

Eventually, after several hours hiding in nearby bushes, the survivor and their friends decided to scope out a nearby roadway and begin walking alongside it.

“I said, if we see like army or police cars, we’re going to go to the road. Otherwise, we’re going to stay away. When we saw police and army cars, we knew that it’s a safe place.”

The United Nations Security Council declined to condemn the war crimes committed by Hamas against Israel.

The war has so far resulted in 900 dead and more than 100 hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza, including children, babies and elderly women.