World’s largest airline suspends flights to Israel until spring 2025 – report

American Airlines purges booking options for Israel through April 2025, indicating suspension of flights beginning on October 7th likely to last at least a year and a half.

By World Israel News Staff

All American Airlines flights to Israel have been removed from booking systems until April 2025, according to a report published by Israel Hayom Thursday.

The apparent suspension of all direct flights to Israel follows the initial cancellation of flights by all U.S.-based airliners in response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas terror organization, with American Airlines being notably absent from the skies since the beginning of the Swords of Iron War last October.

Although some U.S. carriers continued operations to Israel during the early stages of the conflict or resumed flights in later months, American Airlines has yet to renew any of its direct flights to Israel.

The airline had initially announced plans to restart flights by the end of October 2024, but this schedule appears to have been abandoned without further explanation.

Inquiries made by Israel Hayom revealed that attempts to book flights to Israel as far out as December 2024 were unsuccessful, with no direct flights available in the airline’s system.

A representative from American Airlines, who was contacted by the newspaper, reportedly expressed surprise at the absence of any direct flights to Israel during the upcoming winter months.

Further searches on the American Airlines website confirmed that no direct flights to Israel are available until April 2025. The airline has not yet issued an official statement explaining the extended suspension of its Israel route, nor has American Airlines provided any details or comments regarding its suspension of flights to Israel, or indicated when the route will be renewed.