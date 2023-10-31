Yemenite terrorists launch drone attack on Eilat

Houthi Islamic group from Yemen claims responsibility for the intercepted drone and missile near the southern Israeli city of Eilat.

By Mindy Rubenstein, World Israel News

An Iranian-backed Yemenite terrorist group launched an attack on a southern Israeli city Tuesday, as Israel’s war with Hamas continues through its 25th day.

Houthi terrorists claimed responsibility for launching drones and missiles towards the Red Sea port city of Eilat, triggering air raid sirens in the popular tourist resort area.

On Tuesday morning Israeli defense systems successfully intercepted what the IDF described as an unidentified “aerial target” over the Red Sea. The interception led to speculations and concerns, as the origin and intentions of the drone were uncertain.

Israel had initially issued a warning of a “possible hostile aircraft intrusion” to the area, which had previously remained unaffected directly by the war. In fact, Israelis from the north and south had chosen Eilat as a refuge.

Three surface-to-surface missiles were launched at Israel from the Red Sea area, and at least one of them was successfully intercepted. The IDF said it “tracked the trajectory of the missile” which was successfully intercepted at the “optimal operational moment and location.”

The IDF said that there was no immediate threat to civilians, although blasts were heard as civilians fled to protective shelters.

Shortly after the interception, a senior Houthi official revealed to the AFP news agency that the Iran-backed Yemeni group had dispatched drones toward the far southern part of Israel.

Israel has approached international leaders, seeking their assistance in persuading Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to allow Palestinian refugees into the Sinai Peninsula, as Israel navigates diplomatic channels to address the wider implications of the Houthi drone launch.

Approximately 240 hostages are still being held in Gaza, as Israel faces opponents on all sides, including Hezbollah in the north, Hamas through Gaza, and now Houthi in the far south region.

Last week, Israel accused the Iran-aligned Houthi movement of sending drones that caused explosions in two Egyptian towns on the Red Sea, saying they were intended to strike Israel.

The Pentagon said a U.S. Navy warship on Oct. 19 intercepted three cruise missiles and several drones launched by the Houthis movement from Yemen potentially toward Israel.